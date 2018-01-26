WPD officer no longer on force following shooting that injured 9-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer is no longer with the force following a shooting that happened a few weeks ago when a 9-year-old girl was injured.

An officer from the department confirmed to KSN that Dexter Betts’ employment with the police department ended Thursday. According to WPD records, Betts had been with the department for a little more than a year.

Betts was placed on administrative leave following the shooting while an internal investigation was being conducted.

Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of N. Gentry on December 30 to respond to a domestic dispute and a suicidal person with a gun. Officers said while officers were inside the home, they retrieved a gun from under a bedroom pillow. While officers were retrieving the gun, a mid-sized dog charged at an officer.

The officer fired his gun and shot at the dog, missing the dog. The bullet ricocheted and struck a 9-year-old girl in the forehead just above her eye.

