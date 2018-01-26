Winner of Riverfest 2018 artwork design contest revealed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals, Inc. unveiled the official artwork for Riverfest 2018, introduced the artist who designed it, and announced initial festival news at a press event today at Emprise Bank, sponsor of the artwork contest.

Wichita-based artist Joe Worley collected a check for $3,500 for his winning design, a creative depiction of the jacket worn by Admiral Windwagon Smith, the official ambassador of Riverfest.

“I love to create and share my creations with the world,” said Worley. “Having my art selected to be the imagery for this year’s Riverfest is a truly awesome and humbling experience.”

The button designs have a nautical theme, with an old-fashioned ship’s steering wheel on the adult button and an anchor on the child’s button.

A Riverfest button allows admission for all nine days of the festival. Adult buttons (ages 13 and up) for Riverfest are $10, with an early-bird price of $7 when purchased by online pre sale now at TicketFly.com or in person April 9-May 6. The price for the popular child’s button (ages 6-12) will be $3 through May 6 and $5 starting May 7.

Riverfest is set for June 1-9. The concert line-up will be released on March 1. The 47th festival will feature traditional favorites, such as the Capitol Federal Fireworks Finale, set for closing night after Spirit AeroSystems’ Rockin’ on the River concert. The Kansas Health Foundation River Run is on June 2.

Popular events, including the Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social, Safelite AutoGlass Sundown Parade, and Goodwill Cajun Food Fest, will also return.

