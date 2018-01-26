Two skimmers found on ATMs in Wichita QuikTrips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are warning residents who used a local ATM to check their bank accounts after two skimmers were discovered.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the skimmer was found Friday on the ATM at the QuikTrip located at 1010 E. Douglas. Another was found on an ATM at the QuikTrip located at Central and Oliver.

“We’re still working with the bank currently investigating to see if we can obviously locate a suspect to see who put that skimmer there,” said Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department. ” Anyone who has any information, if you do have anything on that case or saw anything suspicious, call us.”

QuikTrip corporate says they are cooperating with police and will provide them with video inside the store.

“We provide them (WPD) video when they request it,” said Mike Thornbrugh, spokesman for QuikTrip. “Obviously, it’s part of our daily duty to check (ATMs) them the best that you possibly can. But, unfortunately today, these criminals are so brazen. They’ll go anywhere anytime to try to commit a crime. So we work very closely the best that we can with law enforcement and the banks.”

Thornbrugh confirms that both QuikTrip locations are well lighted inside. He also confirmed both locations have multiple cameras recording day and night.

Police said the device was sophisticated, and it was hidden in plain view on the machine itself.

The police department is encouraging patrons who may have used the machine recently to monitor checking and banking accounts for fraudulent activity.

“Always check your surroundings, make sure there’s not people just watching you as you walk up to the machine,” said Sgt. Santiago Hungria Jr. with the Wichita Police Department. “Use machines that you are comfortable with as far as frequency. Like, use the same machines over and over again because that way you know what it looks like. And that’s where you go into the other step… Is there anything added to it? If you can, tug on the car reader itself. Sometimes where the pin pad is, they will put a key reader in there. So if it looks loose or anything like that, those are things you should be cautious of.”

