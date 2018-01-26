Transportation officials want task force for Kansas roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are looking at the state’s transportation needs after spending years sweeping highway funds to support a faltering state budget.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Senate Ways and Means Committee is taking on a bill that would create a 27-member task force assigned with looking at Kansas’ progress on the state’s transportation plan and making recommendations to the Legislature. The bill’s initial hearing is Wednesday.

Lawmakers have expressed concern over the condition of Kansas roads and highways. The Legislature has repeatedly using funds from the Kansas Department of Transportation to balance a state budget that struggled after income tax cuts by Gov. Sam Brownback.

Communities, builders and economic development organizations say the Transportation Department can help with local infrastructure projects that support economic development when it has funds.

