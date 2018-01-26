Skimmer found on ATM in Wichita QuikTrip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are warning residents who used a local ATM to check their bank accounts after a skimmer was discovered.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the skimmer was found Friday on the ATM at the QuikTrip located at 1010 E. Douglas.

Police said the device was sophisticated, and it was hidden in plain view on the machine itself.

The police department is encouraging patrons who may have used the machine recently to monitor checking and banking accounts for fraudulent activity.

