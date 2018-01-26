Skimmer found on ATM in Wichita QuikTrip

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are warning residents who used a local ATM to check their bank accounts after a skimmer was discovered.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the skimmer was found Friday on the ATM at the QuikTrip located at 1010 E. Douglas.

Police said the device was sophisticated, and it was hidden in plain view on the machine itself.

The police department is encouraging patrons who may have used the machine recently to monitor checking and banking accounts for fraudulent activity.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s