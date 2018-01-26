Schools combat the flu bug in different ways

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The CDC now says the U.S. is in the worst flu season in nearly a decade. Local school are fighting the flu bug.

In Peabody, school closed Friday and all activities are cancelled. School will resume on Monday, after custodians disinfect the entire school.

“USD 398 strives to provide a safe and productive learning environment,” says USD 398 Superintendent, Ron Traxson. “Illness of students and staff reached a critical point that we could not, in good conscience, meet our goals. So, an additional day was allocated to the weekend so the following week we could meet our student needs.”

In Wichita, USD 259 continues education is does throughout the year. This week, nurses at the Little Early Childhood Center on North Piatt are talking to kids about germs, and the spreading of diseases.

“Look at those germs, so many germs,” Nurse Elizabeth Noble told kids at the Childhood Center.

Noble used a special gel to rub on kids hands to simulate germs. The gel shows up a bright white, when put under a black light. The kids took turns putting their hands under the black light. Then they all washed their hands for 20 seconds with soap.

“It’s something that kids should be able to do on their own at some point but, sometimes parents and teachers will kind of have to help and monitor and make sure they are doing a good job with,” said Noble. “They can see the (simulated) germs at first then, after they wash, they can come back and see, hey, I got some germs off my hands!”

School leaders at USD 259 also say they continue to vigilant this flu season when it comes to cleaning.

“When we clean our buildings, we do this on a regular basis, not necessarily just for the flu, but we do have hospital-grade disinfectant that our custodians use,” said USD 259 Spokeswoman, Susan Arensman. “And we pay extra, special attention especially this time of year to door knobs, to sinks, to other areas where kids may touch a lot.”

USD 398 plans to resume classes on Monday, on a normal schedule.