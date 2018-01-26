One person in critical condition after Wichita apartment fire

By Published: Updated:
An apartment fire in the 1600 block of E. Jump Street left one person in critical condition Friday. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Wichita Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Jump Street.

According to authorities at the scene, EMS has confirmed one person is in critical condition. Officials say the fire is now under control.

The Kansas Red Cross will be assisting three to four adults along with their pets following the fire.

