One person in critical condition after Wichita apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Wichita Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Jump Street.

According to authorities at the scene, EMS has confirmed one person is in critical condition. Officials say the fire is now under control.

The Kansas Red Cross will be assisting three to four adults along with their pets following the fire.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.