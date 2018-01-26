Mayor Longwell explains why he is pulling out of US Conference of Mayors

By Published:
Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is pulling out of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The group is made up of mayors from cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

The 1,400  mayors gather to discuss policies and goals they want to see implemented. Mayor Longwell says he’s getting out of the conference because he says its platform doesn’t align with Midwestern values.

“It seems like they’re on this mission to truly just oppose this current administration in every form and I’m not going to be a part of it,” explained Mayor Longwell. “I think it was a silly idea to boycott the White House to get a message across.”

Mayor Longwell says the city pays around $18,000 for dues to the organization. He says that money could be better used elsewhere.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s