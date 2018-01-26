Mayor Longwell explains why he is pulling out of US Conference of Mayors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell is pulling out of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The group is made up of mayors from cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

The 1,400 mayors gather to discuss policies and goals they want to see implemented. Mayor Longwell says he’s getting out of the conference because he says its platform doesn’t align with Midwestern values.

“It seems like they’re on this mission to truly just oppose this current administration in every form and I’m not going to be a part of it,” explained Mayor Longwell. “I think it was a silly idea to boycott the White House to get a message across.”

Mayor Longwell says the city pays around $18,000 for dues to the organization. He says that money could be better used elsewhere.

