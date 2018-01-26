Harvey Co. Drug Task Force looking to expand

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Drug Task Force has recently uncovered the sale of drugs at Newton High School. Now, that same task force is in the middle of several other major drug operations.

The task force has three investigators and two supervisors, but the sheriff wants to do more.

“I think at this point, really, more investigators would be the way we could expand that, just more, I hate to say it because it’s cliché, but more boots on the ground,” said Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay.

The sheriff says they would like to add at least two more investigators, and he says they hope to continue undercover operations to go after drug dealers.

The sheriff hopes they are putting a dent in the drug trade, going after the dealers and providers. And, while the county attorney here agrees, he also says he is realistic.

“Obviously it’s like putting your hand up against a tsunami you know, you are going to stop some of it,” said Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.

Yoder says they may not be able to stop all of it, but he would like to see an expanded task force to make a bigger dent.

KSN asked Yoder if the drug task force could help stop violence, like the violence the county has seen in the last year and a half with two high-profile murders that involved drugs.

Yoder says success is up to police chiefs from law agencies in Sedgwick, Halstead, Hesston and all in Harvey County.

“We had great buy-in from the other law enforcement agencies, they dedicated officers to participate in it so it’s not just one or two agencies, it’s the entire county,” said Yoder.

As for the expected expansion of the task force, county and city leaders will have to decide if they have the money to spend. Regardless an expansion or not, the sheriff hopes his office is making a difference.

“We are going to be very aggressive,” said Gay. “My goal is to have people who are involved in the drug trade, looking over their shoulder and wondering if we’re coming.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.