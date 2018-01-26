Friend of Pratt fire victims speaks out: “They’ve lost everything”

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire investigators spent a majority of the day back out at the scene of where a house fire killed four young children and left their mother, fighting for her life in the hospital.

The Pratt Police Department blocked off the road throughout the day as investigators worked to determine what exactly caused the fire.

Pratt Police Detective Jeff Ward told KSN earlier this evening they have no updates about the fire.

The fire has hit the tight knit community of Pratt hard.

Tasha Boyd lives right down the street from where it happened.

She says she first met Charee Eggleston, the mother of the Reece, Timmy, River and Harley, when she was 12 years old.

Boyd says they met in math class, after Eggleston had moved to Pratt from Washington.

Almost 10-years later, she says they’ve remained inseparable.

Boyd says she was just over at the house three days ago with her child, something she says wasn’t out of the norm.

She says Charee was a person that would do anything to help anyone.

“My kid was over there all the time, Charee babysat my kids multiple times, and she was always there, she had a lot kids that she babysat actually,” said Boyd.

Boyd is hopeful the community will continue to step up and help the family, after this tragic incident.

“They’ve lost everything, they’ve lost kids, they’ve lost animals, they’ve lost clothing, everything they’ve owned, all of them and there are other children there that have lost clothing and have nothing at this point, so they do need help,” said Boyd.

She says she did plan to head to Wichita today to visit Charee and her family in the hospital.