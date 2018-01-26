Free tax preparation service available in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tax season is upon us, and the local United Way is set to kick off its tax preparation program today.

The free service is for individuals or families who makes less than $54,000, individuals with disabilities and limited English who need help preparing their own tax returns.

According to the United Way of the Plains, the preparation program is operated by certified volunteers.

“That means they are certified by the IRS,” said Delane Butler, vice president of marketing. “So they’ve gone through the training which certifies them from the IRS to be able to provide income tax preparation services.”

Volunteers can provide a variety of services found on the VITA program’s website.

In order to properly assist individuals, it’s important to bring the required documents and information.

Some of the items to bring include: a copy of last year’s tax return, proof of identification, social security cards, and wages and earnings forms. A full list can be found on the IRS website.

The United Way has offered the program for several years and said they see many people take advantage of it.

Bulter said the program is a good way to save money, and possibly receive more money back on tax refunds.

“That’s really the purpose of the program is to make sure everyone who is eligible for certain refunds or deductions, credits is able to find out that without expense to themselves,” he said.

The local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be held today t the United Way of the Plains, located at 2454 N. Water Street, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or people can call 211 to make an appointment.

Starting on January 29, individuals are required to make an appointment. The program will be offered at various locations around Wichita. Find your location on the VITA program website.

Individuals can also use an online tax preparation tool.

The IRS will accept tax returns starting January 29, and taxes must be filed by April 17. More information can be found on the IRS website.