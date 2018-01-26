ESPN’s Jemele Hill leaving her job at ‘Sportscenter’

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Jemele Hill
FILE - This is a Feb. 3, 2017, file photo showing Jemele Hill attending ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media. Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." On Monday, oct. 9, 2017, Hill targeted Jerry Jones, after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN says outspoken “Sportscenter” anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company web site and do occasional on-air commentary.

Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist.” The network said Friday that Hill had asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN’s sports news show.

Hill says that deep down she knew the “Sportscenter” job wasn’t for her and that her true love has always been writing, reporting and commentary. She’ll do work for The Undefeated, ESPN’s web site that concentrates on issues of sports, race and culture.

ESPN says her “Sportscenter” co-anchor, Michael Smith, will continue as a solo host.

Related Posts