Emergency communications: call if you can, text if you can’t

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County emergency communications rolled out their text to 911 system which allows people in emergency situations to call or text their emergency into dispatchers.

The system is working and effective and being used mostly as dispatch had hoped.

“It’s actually done really well since rollout, we are getting more texts in than we anticipated getting so it’s a system that’s being used and tested and flexed quite a bit and we’re excited about that,” director Elora Forshee said.

However, there have been some situations that someone texted their emergency when they should have called, like a medical emergency.

“In the case of a medical emergency when we are going to provide some sort of care 0130 over the phone such as CPR instructions and things like that, we really want people to call in rather than text if they are able to because that rapid exchange of information, that giving of directions such as CPR instructions for example, needs to happen much more quickly than it can in a text conversation,” Forshee said.

Situations that could prompt texting over calling would be the hard of hearing community, being in a situation that would put you in danger to use your voice, having a speech impediment or a broken device which doesn’t permit outbound phone calls.

Also, Forshee reports several “test” messages have came through and wants the reminder out there, dispatch treats every notification as a real emergency. Any goofy messages are tying up the lines of communication for someone out there who really needs help.

