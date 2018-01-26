Court documents detail evidence in swatting call

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just released court documents reveal new details about the deadly swatting call that left Andrew Finch dead in December.

Finch was shot by police after a fake swatting call was made for his home.

Today the probable cause affidavit for Tyler Barriss was released. The documents show that a Wichita man had been playing an online video game with other people that night, from his home. He told investigators that in the game he accidentally shot and killed a teammate.

The teammate was “extremely upset” about losing the game and was “talking trash” to the Wichita man over the game.

The online argument then went to Twitter when a man in Ohio began threatening the Wichita man, saying he was going to “swat him.” That Wichita man then gave the address of 1033 W. McCormick in Wichita — the location where Andrew Finch was shot.

It was through Twitter that Barriss allegedly got the information and made the false call.

We are still working through the details of the court documents and we will bring you developments.

