UPDATE: 18-month-old girl who was abducted at gunpoint found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The child has been found safe.

—

5:40 p.m.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 18-month-old girl.

Authorities are searching for Shanya Reed who was last seen in Kansas City, Kansas. Reed is two feet tall. She has black hair in pony tails and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt that says BEAUTIFUL on the front in multi-color font with blue jeans.

Ricardo Wheeler and Shawn Robinson have been named as suspects.

The KBI reported that Robinson and Wheeler abducted Reed at gunpoint from a home in the 6100 block of Farrow in Kansas City, Kansas. The suspects then left the area in a silver Oldsmobile Alero.

Wheeler was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911.

