America picks Krispy Kreme’s newest glaze flavor

By Published:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) – After nearly two million votes, the people have spoken.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon be glazed in tart goodness. Lemon beat out three other flavors to become the latest treat from Krispy Kreme.

The company announced Thursday that participating locations will sell the Lemon Glazed Doughnut flavor for a limited time this spring.

Lemon beat out blueberry, caramel and maple in the #VoteForGlaze campaign. Krispy Kreme allowed the public to pick an all-new flavor of glaze in an online poll between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

The company said in a release that lemon won with 36 percent of the vote. Caramel came in second with 26 percent of the vote. Blueberry received 20 percent, while maple got 18 percent, according to a release.

“Lemon won the vote, but we can’t glaze over the fact that the other three flavors all received a lot of support, even beyond the votes. Our fans’ passion for these flavors – and others – came through loud and clear on social media. So while the polls are closed, our minds are not,” Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said.

Dates on when and where you can try the doughnuts will be announced in spring.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s