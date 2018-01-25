Standoff reported in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police and the SWAT team are on the scene of a standoff situation in south Wichita. It is happening in the 3100 block of South St. Paul.

According to 911, a call came out around 11:30 a.m. of report of shots during a domestic situation.

KSN News has a crew on the scene and will give you information as it becomes available.

