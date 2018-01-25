Spring break on the horizon? Get your passport at a local library

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – No longer are the days of going to your local public library solely for books. Derby and Andover public libraries offer a passport service desk that expedites the rather lengthy process.

“It is a unique service, but we felt it meshed well with all the other services we offer and would really be a benefit to our community,” director Eric Gustafson said.

The passport application process typically involves going to the post office or other application location and waiting in line or scheduling an appointment, all to get your documents in order and apply for a passport from the US Secretary of State’s office.

“If you’d like to get your passport, get it as far in advance of your trip as possible, that way, when you’re in a hurry, it almost always costs you more money to speed that process up,” Gustafson said.

Nearly all employees are trained in passport application services so, no matter what time you drop in during library hours, someone can help you.

The one thing the library doesn’t do? Take passport photos, so you’ll have to go to Walgreens or Walmart to get that before heading in to the library.

Once approved, your passport is mailed to your address by the US secretary of state.

More information available here: https://derbylibrary.com/services/passports