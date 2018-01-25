Parents calling police for advice on whether or not to spank their children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Can parents discipline their children by spanking them? Back in the day it seems like that was a no-brainer, but these days there’s a gray area that leaves parents unsure. KSN has now learned that Kansas parents are turning to the police department for help, when it comes to disciplining their children.

“We’re beginning to see an increase and uptick in the number of calls we get dealing with unruly children,” said Maize detective, Jeff Piper.

Detective Piper says he’s talked to area police departments and believes they get an average of three to five phone calls a week from parents that don’t know how to discipline their kids. He says he also gets a number of calls from upset kids who have just been disciplined.

“We get calls of children refusing to go to school or refusing to go to bed or causing a disturbance in the home and once upon a time those types of matters were dealt with by the parents and more and more we’re starting to see parents call the police to deal with those sorts of things,” said Piper.

Detective Piper says he wants the community to reach out to the police department with their issues but needs people to know that spanking your child is not a crime.

“A parent is either concerned or fearful of disciplining their child out of fear of being arrested or criminally charged with a crime,” said Piper.

In the state of Kansas you can be charged with battery by engaging in physical contact with another person while angry. However, Piper says the wording is vague and adds that it’s clear by the amount of parent calls that they are not always sure what constitutes as abuse. So, KSN spoke with a representative at DCF for those answers.

“There’s no law against corporal punishment,” said DCF Prevention & Protection rep, Amy Newman.

This means that spanking your kids can be okay but Newman points out that there are a few lines that cannot be crossed.

“That’s when children really are impaired. They suffered physical damage. There’s deterioration and their well-being and their health is at risk,” explained Newman.

Newman adds that DCF offers services for families to help guide them through child-rearing techniques.

“Discipline is really about guiding children and teaching children. It’s very much an essential part of child-rearing,” said Newman.

DCF offers a wide range of programs that parents can utilize for discipline methods. Additionally, social workers are available to make home visits and serve as a mediator between the child and parents.

For a list of those services offered you can visit the DCF website.

