Morris helps No. 17 Wichita State to 81-62 win over UCF

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Shaquille Morris scored 19 points to lead No. 17 Wichita State to an 81-62 win over Central Florida on Thursday night.

Morris, demoted from his starting spot, was 8 of 10 from the floor in 21 minutes.

Darral Willis had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Shockers (16-4, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Dayon Griffin scored 15 points to lead Central Florida (13-7, 4-4). B.J. Taylor had 12 points for the Knights.

After getting outrebounded 22-19 in the first half, Wichita State outrebounded Central Florida 29-16 in the second half.

Wichita State led 39-31 at halftime. Griffin had 10 points in the first half, more than his season average for a game.

BIG PICTURE:

Central Florida: The Knights were unable to steal an upset on the road but now have two straight home games.

Wichita State: The Shockers avoid losing two straight games at Koch Arena for the first time since February 2011.

UP NEXT

Central Florida: The Knights host Connecticut on Tuesday.

Wichita State: The Shockers host Tulsa on Sunday.