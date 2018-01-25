Kobach explains reports of leaking sensitive information about state employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Secretary of State Kris Kobach explained national reports about him leaking sensitive information about thousands of state employees is false.

However, he said the last four digits of state employees’ social security numbers were on the Internet and have since been taken down.

“We don’t want candidates’ and office holders’ Social Security numbers being made public, just like we don’t want any Kansans’ information being made public,” Kobach said in an interview.

The Secretary of State’s office has an online database of forms called statements of substantial interest which includes information about a person’s financial holdings.

Under state law, elected officials and other state employees are required to file the statement each year.

The form does include an optional space for people to disclose the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

Kobach explained under state law his office is required to make the forms available to the public, which is why the forms were put online.

“Under law we are required to make those forms public. We are not required by law to put those on the Internet so in the interim while we look for a solution we are taking the forms off of the Internet and hopefully we’ll be able to solve this problem very quickly,” said Kobach.

Kobach explained the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission created the form, and said his office was looking at ways to fix the problem.

“Our potential solutions involve redacting that information, if we can get clear legal advice from the Attorney General that we are permitted to redact it. Another possibility might just be to get the Government Ethics Commission to change the form,” Kobach said.

