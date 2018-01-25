Kansas under high danger of wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Weather officials are issuing a red flag warning central and south-central Kansas, cautioning of extreme grassland fire danger.

The Hutchinson News reports that the National Weather Service says the warning period is from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A warning issued through Reno County Emergency Management says the danger of wildfires is high due to above normal temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. There should be no outdoor burning because any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

Temperatures are predicted to climb into the low and mid-60s on Thursday, with sustained afternoon winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 20 percent.

