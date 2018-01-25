Kansas ethics database taken offline over privacy questions

By Published:
Kris Kobach
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach discusses the disbanding of President Donald Trump's election fraud commission during an interview, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Topeka, Kan. Kobach was the commission's vice chairman and says attacks on it only led Trump to have a less public investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas has taken an ethics database offline over questions about how it allowed access to forms for hundreds of state officials listing part of their Social Security numbers.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach said he took the database down Thursday because of privacy concerns. Users could pull up annual financial disclosure forms that included the last four digits of officials’ Social Security numbers.

News reports said Kobach acted after the tech website Gizmodo posted a story about it. Gizmodo called not redacting the information “beyond reckless.”

Kobach said he believes partial Social Security numbers should not be accessible but state law requires him to make the disclosure forms available to the public. The data has been accessible online since 2005 and paper copies of disclosure forms remain available for inspection.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s