Early Morning Deadly Shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting which left one person dead.

Police responded to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 25th in the 700 block of North Edwards.

On arrival police found a 37 year old woman dead inside the home.

Police also found several shell casing outside the home.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

The area around the 700 block of North Edwards is still blocked off.

The scene is still active and investigators are busy trying to figure out what happened.

KSN has a crew on scene and we will bring you the latest as we learn more.