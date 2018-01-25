Crews respond to Pratt house fire

Crews on scene of Pratt House fire Thursday morning (Pratt Tribune Photo - Jennifer Stultz)

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Pratt.

According to the Pratt Tribune, the fire is at Austin and 2nd. Officials haven’t released any additional information. The newspaper reports that nine people live at the home. The paper reports that they are all out but their conditions are unknown.

Photo courtesy Pratt Tribune

