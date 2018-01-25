Crews respond to Pratt house fire

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Pratt.

According to the Pratt Tribune, the fire is at Austin and 2nd. Officials haven’t released any additional information. The newspaper reports that nine people live at the home. The paper reports that they are all out but their conditions are unknown.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for the latest updates on KSN and KSN.com

Photo courtesy Pratt Tribune

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.