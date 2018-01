EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County fire crews are fighting a fast-moving grass fire. The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the area of Northwest 40th Street and Highway 196.

Several units were called to fight the fire. There no word of the cause.

Dry and windy weather is marking the fire situation high throughout most of the area.

