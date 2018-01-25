4 children killed in Pratt house fire

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – Four children were killed in a house fire Thursday morning in Pratt. The fire broke out at Austin and 2nd just after 9 a.m.

The Pratt Tribune reported that nine people lived at the home. KSN News confirmed four children died as a result of the fire. Their names have not been officially released. The children ranged in age from 4 years to 4 months. They were trapped in the basement of the home.

The mother was flown to a Wichita hospital with severe burns.

Right now, there is no word on the cause of the fire. The Kansas State Fire Marshal is being called to the scene to investigate

Photo courtesy Pratt Tribune

