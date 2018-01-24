Wichita man arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Police arrested Andrion Ashley yesterday evening and booked him on suspicion of raping a child as well as kidnapping, aggravated battery and child abuse.

Police say they were investigating the recent rape of a 9-year-old child when they discovered cases involving three more children. Investigators say Ashley is not a relative of the victims, but they knew each other.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.