Wichita man arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping

Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Police arrested Andrion Ashley yesterday evening and booked him on suspicion of raping a child as well as kidnapping, aggravated battery and child abuse.

Police say they were investigating the recent rape of a 9-year-old child when they discovered cases involving three more children. Investigators say Ashley is not a relative of the victims, but they knew each other.

