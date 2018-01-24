Wichita business owner puts thieves on blast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Discount Cigarettes and Gas is a family business.

Run for 22 years by a family man, Phong Nyugen.

If you treat him with respect, he’ll return the favor.

If you don’t…you could end up on blast.

“People may see what I do on Facebook on social media as being harsh or something like that,” he says.”That is not my intent.”

Like clock work, Nguyen says people steal from his store, at times shoving candy and drinks down their pants.

He says he even caught one woman putting soap in her hair.

Nguyen posts the security footage online even if they manage to get away.

His store is completely hard-wired with cameras, so if you try to steal he will call you out at the counter.

“The video does not lie!” says Nguyen.

The neighborhood along Broadway Avenue means a lot to Phong.

“We would like to think of our store as a safe place and that we are very proactive against crime,” explains Nguyen.

But two decades of defending his store wears a family man thin.

He’s selling the business and he can only hope the new owners share his same values.

“I believe that the new owners, if they come in, we will have a sit down and talk with them and tell them what we have done. What has worked for us, and hopefully they can continue you that.”

Nyugen’s camera’s and his desire to help have been recognized by Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita.

Not just for petty thefts, but Nguyen also rushed to the aid of officer Brian Arterburn after he was hit by a fleeing suspect.