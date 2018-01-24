Top Kansas lawmakers set to decide on building new prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Gov. Sam Brownback plans to meet with top Kansas legislators to see whether they’ll approve a plan to have the nation’s largest private-prison operator build a new state prison.

The Republican governor and the Legislature’s top eight leaders were scheduled to discuss the project Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Corrections wants to build a new 2,400-bed prison to replace the state’s oldest and largest one in Lansing.

The state would buy the new prison from Tennessee-based CoreCivic through a 20-year lease with the company that would cost a total of $362 million. The state would oversee day-to-day operations.

A Kansas law authorizing the project requires Brownback to get the approval of five of the eight leaders. He’s faced skepticism about whether the lease-purchase deal is the most cost-effective option.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.