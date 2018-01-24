Time to ditch the denim? Survey says to stop wearing jeans by age 53

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — A new survey found some adults may be getting too old for jeans.

Jeans are a staple in many of our wardrobes, but a controversial study says you should give them up when you reach a specific age.

CollectPlus put together a survey that said by 53 years old, people should stop donning their denim.

The reason? The study said the stress people experience while jean shopping is intense by age 53, with 6 percent becoming so upset they burst into tears.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is tough and research showed women spend twice as long as men searching for the right fit – a total of 8 long days.

But once we find our favorite blues, it’s even harder to give them up.

40 percent of adults admitted to keeping a pair of tight jeans in hopes of squeezing into them again one day.

But with recent trends like double jeans, mud-stained jeans and see-through knee jeans, maybe it wouldn’t be the worst thing to retire some of them.

