Sedgwick County receives insurance claim from wire fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County was informed this week that it received $393,914.17 for the loss of funds from a fraudulent activity that occurred September 2016.

A claim was filed with Lexington Insurance Company, a property insurance company. It was accepted.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to recover this money from that event,” said Commission Chairman David Dennis. “Our Finance staff worked tirelessly along with their insurance broker, Truss, LLC, to come to this resolution.”

On October 25, 2016, the county reported that it was a victim of fraudulent activity in the amount of $566,088.00 which triggered an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. An individual was charged in 2017 for this crime. The county has recovered $72,173.83 from the incident to date.

