Royals Hall of Famer George Brett to appear on Modern Family

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer George Brett is making a guest appearance on the hit TV show “Modern Family.”

Actor Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native who plays the character Cameron Tucker, said Wednesday that writers asked him to reach out to Brett about the part. He described shooting a scene with his “childhood hero” as “super fun” in a series of tweets that show him posing for a photo with a uniformed Brett. He says the show featuring Brett will air sometime in the spring.

Brett said in a tweet that flying to Los Angeles to film the episode was the “highlight of the year so far.” Brett also has made appearances on the TV shows “Fantasy Island,” ”Arliss,” and “United States of Tara.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.