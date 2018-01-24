Royals Hall of Famer George Brett to appear on Modern Family

By Published:
George Brett (Copyright 2013, The Associated Press)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer George Brett is making a guest appearance on the hit TV show “Modern Family.”

Actor Eric Stonestreet, a Kansas City, Kansas, native who plays the character Cameron Tucker, said Wednesday that writers asked him to reach out to Brett about the part. He described shooting a scene with his “childhood hero” as “super fun” in a series of tweets that show him posing for a photo with a uniformed Brett. He says the show featuring Brett will air sometime in the spring.

Brett said in a tweet that flying to Los Angeles to film the episode was the “highlight of the year so far.” Brett also has made appearances on the TV shows “Fantasy Island,” ”Arliss,” and “United States of Tara.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s