Orman kicks off campaign for Kansas governor as independent

By Published: Updated:
Greg Orman (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City-area businessman who previously gained national attention as an independent U.S. Senate candidate has kicked off a campaign for Kansas governor.

Greg Orman posted an ad online Wednesday after formally announcing his independent bid for governor in an interview Tuesday with The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Orman challenged Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts in 2014 and received almost 43 percent of the vote after the Democratic nominee dropped out.

Orman’s new ad portrays him as a non-partisan problem-solver, but he is also viewed as a potential spoiler hurting the Democratic nominee most.

Orman appointed a campaign treasurer in December and raised $453,000 in cash contributions last month.

He joins a field of more than 20 potential candidates with term-limited Republican Gov. Sam Brownback expected to resign soon for an ambassadorship.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s