Orman kicks off campaign for Kansas governor as independent

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City-area businessman who previously gained national attention as an independent U.S. Senate candidate has kicked off a campaign for Kansas governor.

Greg Orman posted an ad online Wednesday after formally announcing his independent bid for governor in an interview Tuesday with The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Orman challenged Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts in 2014 and received almost 43 percent of the vote after the Democratic nominee dropped out.

Orman’s new ad portrays him as a non-partisan problem-solver, but he is also viewed as a potential spoiler hurting the Democratic nominee most.

Orman appointed a campaign treasurer in December and raised $453,000 in cash contributions last month.

He joins a field of more than 20 potential candidates with term-limited Republican Gov. Sam Brownback expected to resign soon for an ambassadorship.

