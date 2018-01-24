Lawmakers react after KanCare 2.0 effort comes to a halt

TOPEKA, Kan. (CAPITOL BUREAU) – After months of talking about overhauling KanCare, the state’s Medicaid program, today we learned that effort is dead.

Citing the cost of the state’s privatized Medicaid system, Governor Brownback announced his administration wouldn’t move forward with KanCare 2.0.

“We’re going to need to put virtually every dollar we have coming in into this school funding,” said Gov. Sam Brownback.

Earlier this month, the Republican Senate leaders sent a letter to Brownback asking for the issues in the current KanCare model to be fixed before moving forward with KanCare 2.0. Those issues included eligibility, the delivery of health services and cost.

“We’ve taken a look at the waiver that was submitted to the federal government and the program appeared to be more costly than we could afford right now,” said Senator Susan Wagle, R-Wichita.

Senate President Susan Wagle says while she’s happy with the decision on KanCare 2.0, the current version still needs fixing.

“Still need a bill to resolve where we go with KanCare and we’ll be working with the governor, or the new governor on that,” said Wagle.

The governor says work requirements from the 2.0 plan would be implemented into the current version.

“Work requirements are problematic because that would be part of the eligibility system that has been part of the backlog that’s been covered in the news for the last two and a half to three years,” said Seat Gatewood.

Gatewood, a representative for the KanCare Advocates Network, says he has reservations about Wednesday’s announcement.

“Taking pieces out of it that were the loudest thing folks had issues with and implementing it into the current system probably isn’t the answer either,” explained Gatewood.

At a meeting to vote on rebuilding the Lansing prison, some lawmakers said the decision to end KanCare 2.0 helped instill confidence in the administration.

