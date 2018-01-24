Lawmakers approve building new prison

By Published:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas is moving forward with a plan to have the nation’s largest private-prison operator build a new state prison.

Top Kansas legislators gave their final approval Wednesday to the project during a meeting with Republican Gov. Sam Brownback. A state law authorizing the new prison in Lansing required a final go-ahead from the Legislature’s top eight leaders.

Tennessee-based CoreCivic will build a new, 2,400-bed prison to replace the state’s oldest and largest prison in Lansing.

Kansas will pay for the project over 20 years through a lease with the company and spend a total $362 million. The state will oversee day-to-day operations.

The legislative leaders split 5-3 over the project. The department has faced skepticism about whether the lease-purchase deal is the most cost-effective option.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s