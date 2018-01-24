Kansas leads state universities in four-year graduation rate

By Published:
Diploma (Media General photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas continues to lead the state’s six public universities in the rate of students graduating in four years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a report earlier this month to the Board of Regents found Kansas had a 41.1 percent four-year graduation rate in the reporting year of 2016. The data comes from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Kansas State was second, with a rate of 31.1 percent. Pittsburg State University’s rate was 25.6 percent, followed by Emporia State University at 22.7 percent, Wichita State University at 21.5 percent and Fort Hays State University at 18.1 percent.

Kansas spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson says the university’s top rate reflected leaders’ concerted efforts to emphasize recruitment beyond the region and seek more students likely to succeed at college.

