Gov. Brownback ‘excited’ for new role in Trump administration

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 9, 2017 file photo, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, right, along with Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer participates in a humanitarian award ceremony at the statehouse in Topeka, Kans. Brownback remains the governor of Kansas while he awaits U.S. Senate confirmation to take an ambassador post in the administration of President Donald Trump. But he has allowed Colyer to make major decisions for the administration, leading to an awkward situation in running the state. (Thad Allton/Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) — A picture of Governor Brownback hugging his staff was taken moments after he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as ambassador at-large for international religious freedom.

“Well I’m excited. It’s a position that I believe in, that I helped create. It’s a topic that I think is absolutely imperative to get right if we’re going to have security and freedom around the world,” Brownback said.

Inside the governor’s ceremonial office, Brownback reflected on his time in office.

“We’ve done a number of different things in the state to improve the situation for people in poverty, for people in welfare reform, with water we’ve changed some things. The pension system to get it more stable,” the Governor said.

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer will now become the leader of the state.

“I think he’ll do an outstanding job of addressing the problems,” the governor added.

Lawmakers leaving the capitol Wednesday night reacted to Brownback’s confirmation.

“I think it’s an excellent fit for him. I think he’ll do a great job and I’m glad that we can finally move on to the next administration and try and find our way out of this,” said State Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita.

Whitmer said he believes it’ll be a smooth transition in leadership.

“The budget that we have I imagine is the Colyer budget,” he said.

“I think they’ve had a long time to get ready for this transition, so I think it’ll be smooth,” added State Rep. Susan Humphries, R-Wichita.

The Kansas Democratic Party called Brownback’s confirmation “the end of one of the most disastrous governorships in Kansas history.”

Brownback says while there are some issues he didn’t tackle, he will miss the Sunflower State.

“We need to do things to grow the Kansas economy and attract people to Kansas.”

Brownback has not officially resigned. A timeline for when he will put in his resignation and when Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer will be sworn in as governor is still unknown.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s