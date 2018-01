WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends basketball continued its winning ways at home, with both the men’s and women’s teams coming out on top over Bethany.

The women started off the evening with a 76-67 win, their sixth straight victory. The men finished off the sweep with a 75-62 win over the Swedes. Both Falcons teams hit the road for their next games, taking on Tabor in Hillsboro this Saturday in a doubleheader. The women play at 5 p.m., with the men playing afterwards.