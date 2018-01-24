COMCARE in need of employees, short 30 people

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – COMCARE of Sedgwick County needs to fill more than two dozen open positions.

“When we do have vacancies we want to get them filled as quickly as possible because those positions are serving the citizens of Sedgwick County,” said COMCARE Rehab Services Director Shantel Westbrook.

COMCARE serves thousands of people suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues each year. There are about 400 people on staff, however there are currently about 30 job openings. The openings range from case workers to crisis center negotiators and therapists. COMCARE officials said the fewer employees the organization has directly affects patient care.

“If the positions stay vacant for too long it really affects the services that we can deliver. It makes a big difference in the amount of services that we can provide and the extent of that,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook said she is hopeful COMCARE will be able to fill a number of the positions by May graduation. She adds the organization works directly with Kansas schools and universities to help in the hiring process.

On Tuesday, Sedgwick County announced the hiring of five COMCARE employees.

