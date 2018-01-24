Caught on camera: Cops save teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) – Incredible body camera video shows Cleveland, Ohio police officers saving a teen’s life. It happened January 9.

A homeowner called 911 after a 19-year-old man collapsed on the front porch. When officers arrived, they realized the teen had been shot in the stomach.

Police received permission to transfer the teen to the hospital. Doctors were able to save the teen’s life.

Police learned the teen was shot at while driving his SUV. They aren’t for sure of the motive behind the shooting. No arrests have been made.

