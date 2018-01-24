Caught on camera: Cops save teen

WKYC-TV Published: Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) – Incredible body camera video shows Cleveland, Ohio police officers saving a teen’s life. It happened January 9.

A homeowner called 911 after a 19-year-old man collapsed on the front porch. When officers arrived, they realized the teen had been shot in the stomach.

Police received permission to transfer the teen to the hospital. Doctors were able to save the teen’s life.

Police learned the teen was shot at while driving his SUV. They aren’t for sure of the motive behind the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s