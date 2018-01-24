Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper sells Connecticut home

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Grammy, Emmy and Tony-award winning artist Cyndi Lauper has sold her Connecticut home of more three decades.

The nearly 3,900-square-foot home in Stamford sold for a little more than $800,000, well below the $1.25 million asking price it was originally listed for in May.

Real estate broke Michael Leventhal tells the Stamford Advocate the home “got worldwide attention and a lot of interest.”

Lauper bought the home in 1986.

Lauper earned a Best New Artist Grammy in 1985 after her debut album “She’s So Unusual,” generated multiple hits, including “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” She won an Emmy in 1995 for her guest role in the television show “Mad About You” and a Tony in 2013 for her score to the hit Broadway musical “Kinky Boots.”