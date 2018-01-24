Analyst shares impact Brownback’s ambassador role will have on Kansas

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – After a tie, Vice President Mike Pence casted the deciding vote to approve Kansas Governor Sam Brownback for the ambassador at large for international religious freedom.

“We’ve had a lot of uncertainty the last few months,” said Dr. Jeff Jarman, a KSN political analyst.

Jarman is talking about the delay in Brownback’s nomination to become ambassador.

It comes just weeks after Brownback presented his goals for the state budget.

“Brownback promised $600-million for school funding but didn’t provide a way to deliver that money and the challenge for Colyer is how to meet as much of the promise but provide a practical solution that raises enough revenue,” said Jarman. “And, that will be a daunting task for him to tackle.”

Jarman says, he’s not sure what direction soon-to-be Governor Jeff Colyer will take.

“No one knows what Colyer will do, especially because of the significant amount of money needed for school financing and the lack of a clear idea of where that money will come from.”

Jarman says Colyer’s new role could also effect the way things are done in the legislature.

“We now will have an opportunity with a new tax structure and a new governor and that does provide a lot of hope that the legislature and the governor can work together to deliver economic growth for the state,” he said.

Colyer is running for governor this year, and Jarman says this new role will be a political benefit. Jarman says it is easier to run for governor when you are the incumbent.