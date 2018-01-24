2018 U.S. Olympic freeski team

The U.S. is sending 15 freeskiers, including five medalists from the last Winter Olympics, to PyeongChang.

Among those returning medalists is Devin Logan, who is now the first American to be named to the Olympic team for both halfpipe and slopestyle in the same year.

Countries can send up to four men and four women to compete in each discipline, depending on how many quota spots they’ve earned. The U.S. earned the maximum number of quota spots and will field a full team for both halfpipe and slopestyle.

In related news, eight mogul skiers and six aerial skiers were named to the freestyle skiing Olympic team. No ski cross racers were selected for PyeongChang.

The full roster for the U.S. Olympic freeski team is below.

Men’s Halfpipe

David Wise

Alex Ferreira

Torin Yater-Wallace

Aaron Blunck

At the last Olympics, the U.S. men swept the podium in ski slopestyle. Could it be the halfpipe team’s turn for a sweep in PyeongChang?

It’s certainly a possibility. The Canadian and French teams both field strong skiers, but the U.S. has been dominant in this event in recent years thanks in part to its depth.

Three members of the U.S. team, including reigning gold medalist David Wise, are returning Olympians from 2014. Only Alex Ferreira, a three-time X Games medalist, will be making his Olympic debut. All four skiers on the U.S. team rank among the best in the world, and all four have a very real shot at winning gold.

Women’s Halfpipe

Maddie Bowman

Brita Sigourney

Devin Logan

Annalisa Drew

Known for her technical tricks, Maddie Bowman will be attempting to defend the Olympic gold medal she won in Sochi, but she will face tough competition from international skiers such as Cassie Sharpe and Marie Martinod.

Brita Sigourney and Devin Logan qualified for the team through objective criteria, and Annalisa Drew was the recipient of the discretionary spot. All three skiers were Olympians in 2014, though Logan was only on the slopestyle team that year. PyeongChang will be Logan’s first Olympic halfpipe competition.

Men’s Slopestyle

Nick Goepper

Gus Kenworthy

McRae Williams

Alex Hall

This team returns two of the skiers responsible for a historic podium sweep at the last Olympics, Nick Goepper and Gus Kenworthy, who both qualified through objective criteria. Only Joss Christensen, who recently returned from an ACL injury and was unable to qualify, did not make the team.

The two discretionary spots went to first-time Olympians McRae Williams and Alex Hall. Williams, a three-time X Games medalist, will be a podium threat in PyeongChang. Hall, who was born in the U.S. but lived in Switzerland most of his life, is the youngest member of the team at 19 years old.

While talk of another podium sweep is bound to be prevalent during this competition, it should be noted that the international field is incredibly deep and incredibly strong, though that was the case in 2014 as well.

Women’s Slopestyle

Maggie Voisin

Caroline Claire

Devin Logan

Darian Stevens

Maggie Voisin is back to finish what she started. After qualifying for the Olympic team in 2014, Voisin headed to Sochi as a medal contender but left with an ankle injury. She sustained the injury during practice and was unable to compete. Once again, Voisin is a strong podium threat for PyeongChang.

Devin Logan was the top U.S. skier in this event at the last Olympics, leaving Sochi with a silver medal. This year, she was named to her second slopestyle team as one of three discretionary selections. The other discretionary spots went to first-time Olympians Caroline Claire and Darian Stevens.