1-year-old boy transported to hospital after being bitten by dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 1-year-old boy was bitten by a dog Tuesday morning. It happened in the 200 block of North Dellrose at his grandparents’ home.

Police said the boy crawled into a kennel and that’s when the boxer bit the child multiple times. The child was transported to Wesley Hospital.

The dog was placed into a 10-day quarantine by Wichita Animal Control. Police said that is common procedure with dog attacks.

