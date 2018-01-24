1 dead after house fire near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Lyon County authorities say a person has died in a house fire near Emporia.

County sheriff’s deputy Jacob Welsh says the fire was reported Wednesday morning about 4 miles southwest of Emporia. When firefighters arrived, the home was completely engulfed in flames.

The person’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

