Wichita State basketball teams look ahead

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams are both in action later this week, with the men trying to get back on track and the women looking to win their fifth straight game.

A big issue for Gregg Marshall’s squad is defense, and he touched on where the Shockers need to improve. For Keitha Adams’ ladies, it’s all about continuing to go get it and make big plays when the team needs them.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team plays Central Florida at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Koch Arena, while the Lady Shockers next take the court Saturday at 1 p.m. in Memphis.

