Wichita Southeast and Goddard Eisenhower basketball both winners tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Southeast and Goddard Eisenhower boys’ basketball both continued their strong seasons with wins over solid opponents tonight.

The Golden Buffaloes held off South 63-60, while Eisenhower went on the road and beat Maize 88-68 to stay unbeaten on the season.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Abilene 62, Concordia 41

Andale 52, Augusta 50

Andover Central 73, Rose Hill 48

Argonia 42, Burden Central 39

Barstow, Mo. 62, KC Sumner 53

Bonner Springs 53, Paola 50

Chase 49, Natoma 42

Cheney 74, Chaparral 50

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 34

Colby 65, Oakley 54

Columbus 62, Southeast 52

Conway Springs 55, Winfield 26

Derby 71, Maize South 56

Doniphan West 55, Troy 30

Erie 75, Fredonia 44

Galena 58, Frontenac 47

Garden City 56, Ulysses 39

Girard 55, Baxter Springs 52

Goddard-Eisenhower 88, Maize 68

Goodland 67, Wray, Colo. 54

Hanover 61, Centralia 45

Haven 72, Sedgwick 57

Hoxie 44, Hill City 39

Humboldt 69, Bluestem 63

Hutchinson Trinity 66, Smoky Valley 56

Jayhawk Linn 56, Uniontown 34

KC Piper 72, KC Turner 54

La Crosse 54, Ellinwood 33

Lakeside 35, Lincoln 32

Lakin 73, Scott City 65

Larned 45, Kingman 35

Manhattan CHIEF 65, St. John’s Military 35

McPherson 71, Newton 52

Minneapolis 42, Ell-Saline 33

Northeast-Arma 67, Chetopa 54

Northern Valley 50, Stockton 33

Norton 49, Trego 41

Osawatomie 60, Central Heights 52

Palco 52, Western Plains-Healy 45

Parsons 78, Coffeyville 71

Perry-Lecompton 65, Nemaha Central 53

Phillipsburg 60, Hoisington 38

Pike Valley 73, Thunder Ridge 44

Plainville 68, Logan 28

Quinter 57, Golden Plains 55

Russell 54, Smith Center 49

Salina Central 62, Hays 48

Salina Sacred Heart 57, Beloit 33

Southwestern Hts. 60, Forgan, Okla. 55

Sylvan-Lucas 57, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 25

Tonganoxie 55, Heritage Christian 19

Wamego 58, Council Grove 45

Washington County 71, Linn 57

Wichita Bishop Carroll 80, Wichita North 64

Wichita Heights 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 49

Wichita Northwest 65, Wichita West 51

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita South 60

Lyon County League Tournament

Madison/Hamilton 55, Lebo 41

Olpe 66, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33

SPIAA Tournament

Hodgeman County 51, Ashland 31

South Central 64, Pawnee Heights 32

South Gray 66, Satanta 34

Spearville 57, Kiowa County 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Argonia 61, Burden Central 22

Barstow, Mo. 57, Olathe North 23

Beloit 51, Salina Sacred Heart 37

Bishop Miege 73, Topeka Hayden 32

Bluestem 60, Humboldt 55

BV Randolph 47, Wakefield 27

Central Heights 49, Osawatomie 43

Chase 35, Natoma 19

Cherryvale 44, Neodesha 40

Chetopa 45, Northeast-Arma 36

Colby 40, Oakley 30

Columbus 51, Southeast 21

Concordia 48, Abilene 39

Council Grove 30, Wamego 27

Erie 46, Fredonia 35

Eureka 40, Caney Valley 39

Galena 42, Frontenac 38

Girard 54, Baxter Springs 49

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 56, Sylvan-Lucas 25

Hanover 52, Centralia 51

Highland Park 67, Ottawa 46

Hoxie 44, Hill City 39

Hutchinson Trinity 55, Smoky Valley 37

Jayhawk Linn 49, Uniontown 17

Lakeside 43, Lincoln 36

Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 66, KC Christian 18

Norton 55, Trego 49

Oswego 46, Marmaton Valley 33

Otis-Bison 39, Dighton 35

Palco 45, Western Plains-Healy 29

Paola 59, Bonner Springs 32

Parsons 44, Coffeyville 20

Phillipsburg 56, Hoisington 50

Plainville 60, Logan 37

Quinter 39, Golden Plains 33

Rock Hills 41, Tescott 37

Russell 56, Smith Center 37

Salina Central 60, Hays 55

Scott City 64, Lakin 32

Silver Lake 63, Santa Fe Trail 44

Stockton 80, Northern Heights 62

Thunder Ridge 58, Pike Valley 22

Tonganoxie 47, Heritage Christian 35

Valley Heights 58, Onaga 13

Washington County 57, Linn 42

Wichita Bishop Carroll 73, Wichita North 20

Wilson 42, Osborne 27

Wray, Colo. 64, Goodland 39

Yates Center 58, Pleasanton 39

Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament

Berean Academy 42, Douglass 25

Halstead 63, Burrton 26

Minneapolis 56, Goessel 44

Cunningham Tournament

Attica 47, Norwich 42

Cunningham 49, Pratt Skyline 31

Pretty Prairie 59, Kinsley 48

South Barber 47, Medicine Lodge 32

Hiawatha Tournament

Jackson Heights 67, Atchison 38

Marysville 54, Hiawatha 19

St. Mary’s 41, Falls City, Neb. 30

Valley Center 61, Horton 41

Hilltop Hoops Classic

Central Plains 94, Ness City 14

Moundridge 49, Macksville 34

Consolation Semifinal

Larned 47, Ell-Saline 31

Jefferson County North Tournament

Jefferson North 56, Perry-Lecompton 27

Pleasant Ridge 69, Cornerstone Family 58

Rossville 51, Oskaloosa 33

Valley Falls 42, Atchison County 27

Lyon County League Tournament

Olpe 79, Marais des Cygnes Valley 15

Waverly 57, Burlingame 40

Mulvane Tournament

Arkansas City 47, Mulvane 28

Conway Springs 55, Winfield 26

Sedgwick Tournament

Fairfield 52, Chaparral 47

Inman 60, Belle Plaine 22

Sedgwick 43, Canton-Galva 16

Wichita Independent 54, Clearwater 29

Wellsville Tournament

Baldwin 65, Anderson County 11

KC Piper 72, Louisburg 41

Nemaha Central 51, Spring Hill 39

Wellsville 57, Lansing 56