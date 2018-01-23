Wichita Southeast and Goddard Eisenhower basketball both winners tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Southeast and Goddard Eisenhower boys’ basketball both continued their strong seasons with wins over solid opponents tonight.
The Golden Buffaloes held off South 63-60, while Eisenhower went on the road and beat Maize 88-68 to stay unbeaten on the season.
Here are some other scores from around the state:
Abilene 62, Concordia 41
Andale 52, Augusta 50
Andover Central 73, Rose Hill 48
Argonia 42, Burden Central 39
Barstow, Mo. 62, KC Sumner 53
Bonner Springs 53, Paola 50
Chase 49, Natoma 42
Cheney 74, Chaparral 50
Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 34
Colby 65, Oakley 54
Columbus 62, Southeast 52
Conway Springs 55, Winfield 26
Derby 71, Maize South 56
Doniphan West 55, Troy 30
Erie 75, Fredonia 44
Galena 58, Frontenac 47
Garden City 56, Ulysses 39
Girard 55, Baxter Springs 52
Goddard-Eisenhower 88, Maize 68
Goodland 67, Wray, Colo. 54
Hanover 61, Centralia 45
Haven 72, Sedgwick 57
Hoxie 44, Hill City 39
Humboldt 69, Bluestem 63
Hutchinson Trinity 66, Smoky Valley 56
Jayhawk Linn 56, Uniontown 34
KC Piper 72, KC Turner 54
La Crosse 54, Ellinwood 33
Lakeside 35, Lincoln 32
Lakin 73, Scott City 65
Larned 45, Kingman 35
Manhattan CHIEF 65, St. John’s Military 35
McPherson 71, Newton 52
Minneapolis 42, Ell-Saline 33
Northeast-Arma 67, Chetopa 54
Northern Valley 50, Stockton 33
Norton 49, Trego 41
Osawatomie 60, Central Heights 52
Palco 52, Western Plains-Healy 45
Parsons 78, Coffeyville 71
Perry-Lecompton 65, Nemaha Central 53
Phillipsburg 60, Hoisington 38
Pike Valley 73, Thunder Ridge 44
Plainville 68, Logan 28
Quinter 57, Golden Plains 55
Russell 54, Smith Center 49
Salina Central 62, Hays 48
Salina Sacred Heart 57, Beloit 33
Southwestern Hts. 60, Forgan, Okla. 55
Sylvan-Lucas 57, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 25
Tonganoxie 55, Heritage Christian 19
Wamego 58, Council Grove 45
Washington County 71, Linn 57
Wichita Bishop Carroll 80, Wichita North 64
Wichita Heights 55, Kapaun Mount Carmel 49
Wichita Northwest 65, Wichita West 51
Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita South 60
|Lyon County League Tournament
Madison/Hamilton 55, Lebo 41
Olpe 66, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33
|SPIAA Tournament
Hodgeman County 51, Ashland 31
South Central 64, Pawnee Heights 32
South Gray 66, Satanta 34
Spearville 57, Kiowa County 42
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Argonia 61, Burden Central 22
Barstow, Mo. 57, Olathe North 23
Beloit 51, Salina Sacred Heart 37
Bishop Miege 73, Topeka Hayden 32
Bluestem 60, Humboldt 55
BV Randolph 47, Wakefield 27
Central Heights 49, Osawatomie 43
Chase 35, Natoma 19
Cherryvale 44, Neodesha 40
Chetopa 45, Northeast-Arma 36
Colby 40, Oakley 30
Columbus 51, Southeast 21
Concordia 48, Abilene 39
Council Grove 30, Wamego 27
Erie 46, Fredonia 35
Eureka 40, Caney Valley 39
Galena 42, Frontenac 38
Girard 54, Baxter Springs 49
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 56, Sylvan-Lucas 25
Hanover 52, Centralia 51
Highland Park 67, Ottawa 46
Hoxie 44, Hill City 39
Hutchinson Trinity 55, Smoky Valley 37
Jayhawk Linn 49, Uniontown 17
Lakeside 43, Lincoln 36
Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 66, KC Christian 18
Norton 55, Trego 49
Oswego 46, Marmaton Valley 33
Otis-Bison 39, Dighton 35
Palco 45, Western Plains-Healy 29
Paola 59, Bonner Springs 32
Parsons 44, Coffeyville 20
Phillipsburg 56, Hoisington 50
Plainville 60, Logan 37
Quinter 39, Golden Plains 33
Rock Hills 41, Tescott 37
Russell 56, Smith Center 37
Salina Central 60, Hays 55
Scott City 64, Lakin 32
Silver Lake 63, Santa Fe Trail 44
Stockton 80, Northern Heights 62
Thunder Ridge 58, Pike Valley 22
Tonganoxie 47, Heritage Christian 35
Valley Heights 58, Onaga 13
Washington County 57, Linn 42
Wichita Bishop Carroll 73, Wichita North 20
Wilson 42, Osborne 27
Wray, Colo. 64, Goodland 39
Yates Center 58, Pleasanton 39
|Berean Academy/Eli Walter Tournament
Berean Academy 42, Douglass 25
Halstead 63, Burrton 26
Minneapolis 56, Goessel 44
|Cunningham Tournament
Attica 47, Norwich 42
Cunningham 49, Pratt Skyline 31
Pretty Prairie 59, Kinsley 48
South Barber 47, Medicine Lodge 32
|Hiawatha Tournament
Jackson Heights 67, Atchison 38
Marysville 54, Hiawatha 19
St. Mary’s 41, Falls City, Neb. 30
Valley Center 61, Horton 41
|Hilltop Hoops Classic
Central Plains 94, Ness City 14
Moundridge 49, Macksville 34
|Consolation Semifinal
Larned 47, Ell-Saline 31
|Jefferson County North Tournament
Jefferson North 56, Perry-Lecompton 27
Pleasant Ridge 69, Cornerstone Family 58
Rossville 51, Oskaloosa 33
Valley Falls 42, Atchison County 27
|Lyon County League Tournament
Olpe 79, Marais des Cygnes Valley 15
Waverly 57, Burlingame 40
|Mulvane Tournament
Arkansas City 47, Mulvane 28
Conway Springs 55, Winfield 26
|Sedgwick Tournament
Fairfield 52, Chaparral 47
Inman 60, Belle Plaine 22
Sedgwick 43, Canton-Galva 16
Wichita Independent 54, Clearwater 29
|Wellsville Tournament
Baldwin 65, Anderson County 11
KC Piper 72, Louisburg 41
Nemaha Central 51, Spring Hill 39
Wellsville 57, Lansing 56