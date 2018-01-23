Wichita man sentenced for sexual abuse on McConnell Air Force Base

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who lived in base housing at McConnell Air Force Base was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Random Shane Smith, 38, Wichita, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. In his plea, Smith admitted using force to make the two 16-year-old victims have sex with him. The assaults took place in base housing.

Beall commended the FBI, Air Force OSI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

