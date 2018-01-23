Where to see Oscar best-picture nominees

“The Shape of Water”: 13 nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Get Out”: four nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies, HBO Go, HBO Now.

“Call Me By Your Name”: four nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Darkest Hour”: six nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Dunkirk”: eight nominations, including best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Lady Bird”: five nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Phantom Thread”: six nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“The Post”: two nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”: seven nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.