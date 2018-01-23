Where to see Oscar best-picture nominees

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Oscar statue
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Nominations for the 90th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

“The Shape of Water”: 13 nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Get Out”: four nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies, HBO Go, HBO Now.

“Call Me By Your Name”: four nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Darkest Hour”: six nominations, including best actor. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Dunkirk”: eight nominations, including best director. Where to see it: Amazon, iTunes, DVD Netflix, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube Movies.

“Lady Bird”: five nominations, including best actress and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Phantom Thread”: six nominations, including best actor and best director. Where to see it: in theaters.

“The Post”: two nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”: seven nominations, including best actress. Where to see it: in theaters.

Related Posts